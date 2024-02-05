Premier League: risultati 23^ giornata

In evidenza
Nella ventitreesima giornata di Premier League, l’Arsenal batte 3-1 il Liverpool e si porta a -2 dalla vetta: decidono Saka, Martinelli e Trossard, inutile l’autogol di Gabriel . Il Manchester United supera 3-0 il West Ham: decidono Hojlund e Garnacho (doppietta). Altro ko per il Chelsea, sconfitto per 4-2 in casa dal Wolverhampton: Palmer e Thiago Silva illudono i Blues, rimontati da una tripletta do Cunha .

Giornata Nº 23
DataIncontroRisultato
03/02/2024EvertonTottenham22
03/02/2024BrightonCrystal Palace41
03/02/2024BurnleyFulham22
03/02/2024NewcastleLuton44
03/02/2024Sheffield UnitedAston Villa05
04/02/2024BournemouthNottingham11
04/02/2024ChelseaWolves24
04/02/2024Manchester U.West Ham30
04/02/2024ArsenalLiverpool31

Classifica

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDR
1Liverpool51231562522230
2Arsenal49231544472225
3Man. City46211443512427
4Aston Villa46231445493019
5Tottenham44231355493514
6Man. United382312293132-1
7West Ham3623106736360
8Brighton352398642384
9Newcastle332310310483711
10Wolves322395937370
11Chelsea312394103839-1
12Bournemouth27227693041-11
13Fulham262375113038-8
14Crystal Palace242366112640-14
15Brentford222164113136-5
16Nottingham Forest212356122841-13
17Luton Town202255123242-10
18Everton192385102630-4
19Burnley132334162447-23
20Sheffield United102324171959-40
