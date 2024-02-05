Premier League: risultati 23^ giornata

Nella ventitreesima giornata di Premier League, l’Arsenal batte 3-1 il Liverpool e si porta a -2 dalla vetta: decidono Saka, Martinelli e Trossard, inutile l’autogol di Gabriel . Il Manchester United supera 3-0 il West Ham: decidono Hojlund e Garnacho (doppietta). Altro ko per il Chelsea, sconfitto per 4-2 in casa dal Wolverhampton: Palmer e Thiago Silva illudono i Blues, rimontati da una tripletta do Cunha .
|Giornata Nº 23
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|03/02/2024
|Everton
|Tottenham
|2
|2
|03/02/2024
|Brighton
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|03/02/2024
|Burnley
|Fulham
|2
|2
|03/02/2024
|Newcastle
|Luton
|4
|4
|03/02/2024
|Sheffield United
|Aston Villa
|0
|5
|04/02/2024
|Bournemouth
|Nottingham
|1
|1
|04/02/2024
|Chelsea
|Wolves
|2
|4
|04/02/2024
|Manchester U.
|West Ham
|3
|0
|04/02/2024
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|3
|1
Classifica
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|1
|Liverpool
|51
|23
|15
|6
|2
|52
|22
|30
|2
|Arsenal
|49
|23
|15
|4
|4
|47
|22
|25
|3
|Man. City
|46
|21
|14
|4
|3
|51
|24
|27
|4
|Aston Villa
|46
|23
|14
|4
|5
|49
|30
|19
|5
|Tottenham
|44
|23
|13
|5
|5
|49
|35
|14
|6
|Man. United
|38
|23
|12
|2
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|7
|West Ham
|36
|23
|10
|6
|7
|36
|36
|0
|8
|Brighton
|35
|23
|9
|8
|6
|42
|38
|4
|9
|Newcastle
|33
|23
|10
|3
|10
|48
|37
|11
|10
|Wolves
|32
|23
|9
|5
|9
|37
|37
|0
|11
|Chelsea
|31
|23
|9
|4
|10
|38
|39
|-1
|12
|Bournemouth
|27
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30
|41
|-11
|13
|Fulham
|26
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30
|38
|-8
|14
|Crystal Palace
|24
|23
|6
|6
|11
|26
|40
|-14
|15
|Brentford
|22
|21
|6
|4
|11
|31
|36
|-5
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|23
|5
|6
|12
|28
|41
|-13
|17
|Luton Town
|20
|22
|5
|5
|12
|32
|42
|-10
|18
|Everton
|19
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26
|30
|-4
|19
|Burnley
|13
|23
|3
|4
|16
|24
|47
|-23
|20
|Sheffield United
|10
|23
|2
|4
|17
|19
|59
|-40