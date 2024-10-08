Premier League – risultati e classifica 7° giornata

|Giornata Nº 7
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|05/10/2024
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0
|1
|05/10/2024
|Arsenal
|Southampton
|3
|1
|05/10/2024
|Brentford
|Wolves
|5
|3
|05/10/2024
|Leicester
|Bournemouth
|1
|0
|05/10/2024
|Manchester City
|Fulham
|3
|2
|05/10/2024
|West Ham
|Ipswich
|4
|1
|05/10/2024
|Everton
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|06/10/2024
|Aston Villa
|Manchester U.
|0
|0
|06/10/2024
|Chelsea
|Nottingham
|1
|1
|06/10/2024
|Brighton
|Tottenham
|3
|2
CLASSIFICA
|1
|Liverpool
|18
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|2
|Man. City
|17
|7
|5
|2
|0
|17
|8
|9
|3
|Arsenal
|17
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|6
|9
|4
|Chelsea
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|16
|8
|8
|5
|Aston Villa
|14
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|9
|3
|6
|Brighton
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|10
|3
|7
|Newcastle
|12
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|8
|Fulham
|11
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|9
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14
|8
|6
|10
|Nottingham Forest
|10
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|6
|1
|11
|Brentford
|10
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|12
|West Ham
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|13
|Bournemouth
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|14
|Man. United
|8
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|15
|Leicester
|6
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|16
|Everton
|5
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|15
|-8
|17
|Ipswich Town
|4
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|14
|-8
|18
|Crystal Palace
|3
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|19
|Southampton
|1
|7
|0
|1
|6
|4
|15
|-11
|20
|Wolves
|1
|7
|0
|1
|6
|9
|21
|-12