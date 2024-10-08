In evidenza
Premier League – risultati e classifica 7° giornata

Giornata Nº 7
DataIncontroRisultato
05/10/2024Crystal PalaceLiverpool01
05/10/2024ArsenalSouthampton31
05/10/2024BrentfordWolves53
05/10/2024LeicesterBournemouth10
05/10/2024Manchester CityFulham32
05/10/2024West HamIpswich41
05/10/2024EvertonNewcastle00
06/10/2024Aston VillaManchester U.00
06/10/2024ChelseaNottingham11
06/10/2024BrightonTottenham32

CLASSIFICA

1Liverpool18760113211
2Man. City1775201789
3Arsenal1775201569
4Chelsea1474211688
5Aston Villa1474211293
6Brighton12733113103
7Newcastle127331871
8Fulham1173221082
9Tottenham1073131486
10Nottingham Forest107241761
11Brentford10731313130
12West Ham872231011-1
13Bournemouth87223810-2
14Man. United8722358-3
15Leicester67133912-3
16Everton57124715-8
17Ipswich Town47043614-8
18Crystal Palace37034510-5
19Southampton17016415-11
20Wolves17016921-12

