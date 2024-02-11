Premier League: Liverpool risponde al City e batte 3-1 al Burnley

E’ duarat poco la leadership del City dopo la vittoria nella 24esima giornata contro l’Everton (2-0). Puntuale è arrivata la risposta del Liverpool che ha battuto il Burnley 3-1.
Klopp si porta così in testa con 54 punti, +2 sui Citizens. Brennan Johnson lancia il Tottenham: 2-1 al Brighton. Successi importanti per Brentford, Sheffield e Fulham. Il Manchester City sale così a 52 punti in classifica, mentre l’Everton resta terzultimo a quota 19.
Risultati
MANCHESTER CITY-EVERTON 2-0
LIVERPOOL-BURNLEY 3-1
TOTTENHAM-BRIGHTON 2-1
FULHAM-BOURNEMOUTH 3-1
WOLVERHAMPTON-BRENTFORD 0-2
LUTON TOWN-SHEFFIELD UNITED 1-3
NOTTINGHAM FOREST-NEWCASTLE 2-3