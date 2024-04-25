Premier League: crollo del Liverpool contro l’Everton

Continua la crisi di risultati del Liverpool. I reeds sconfitti 2-0 il derby contro l’Everton nel recupero della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League e scivola a -3 dall‘Arsenal: Toffees in festa con Branthwaite e Calvert-Lewin. Lo United batte in rimonta lo Sheffield 4-2 , doppietta di Bruno Ferandes in gol anche Maguire e Hojlund). Il Crystal Palace piega 2-0 il Newcastle grazie a Mateta, il Bournemouth vince in casa del Wolverhampton.
EVERTON-LIVERPOOL 2-0
MANCHESTER UNITED-SHEFFIELD UNITED 4-2
CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE 2-0
WOLVERHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH 0-1
LA CLASSIFICA
|Pos
|Squadre
|PT
|G
|V
|N
|P
|GF
|GS
|DR
|1
|Arsenal
|77
|34
|24
|5
|5
|82
|26
|56
|2
|Liverpool
|74
|34
|22
|8
|4
|75
|34
|41
|3
|Man. City
|73
|32
|22
|7
|3
|76
|32
|44
|4
|Aston Villa
|66
|34
|20
|6
|8
|71
|50
|21
|5
|Tottenham
|60
|32
|18
|6
|8
|65
|49
|16
|6
|Man. United
|53
|33
|16
|5
|12
|51
|50
|1
|7
|Newcastle
|50
|33
|15
|5
|13
|69
|54
|15
|8
|West Ham
|48
|34
|13
|9
|12
|54
|63
|-9
|9
|Chelsea
|47
|32
|13
|8
|11
|61
|57
|4
|10
|Bournemouth
|45
|34
|12
|9
|13
|49
|60
|-11
|11
|Brighton
|44
|32
|11
|11
|10
|52
|50
|2
|12
|Wolves
|43
|34
|12
|7
|15
|46
|54
|-8
|13
|Fulham
|42
|34
|12
|6
|16
|50
|54
|-4
|14
|Crystal Palace
|39
|34
|10
|9
|15
|44
|56
|-12
|15
|Brentford
|35
|34
|9
|8
|17
|52
|59
|-7
|16
|Everton
|33
|34
|11
|8
|15
|36
|48
|-12
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|34
|7
|9
|18
|42
|60
|-18
|18
|Luton Town
|25
|34
|6
|7
|21
|47
|75
|-28
|19
|Burnley
|23
|34
|5
|8
|21
|37
|69
|-32
|20
|Sheffield United
|16
|34
|3
|7
|24
|33
|92
|-59