In evidenza
Trending NowView All

Premier League: crollo del Liverpool contro l’Everton

byRedazione
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Continua la crisi di risultati del Liverpool. I reeds sconfitti 2-0 il derby contro l’Everton nel recupero della ventinovesima giornata di Premier League e scivola a -3 dall‘Arsenal: Toffees in festa con Branthwaite e Calvert-Lewin. Lo United batte in rimonta lo Sheffield 4-2 , doppietta di Bruno Ferandes in gol anche Maguire e Hojlund). Il Crystal Palace piega 2-0 il Newcastle grazie a Mateta, il Bournemouth vince in casa del Wolverhampton.

EVERTON-LIVERPOOL 2-0

MANCHESTER UNITED-SHEFFIELD UNITED 4-2

CRYSTAL PALACE-NEWCASTLE 2-0

WOLVERHAMPTON-BOURNEMOUTH 0-1

LA CLASSIFICA

PosSquadrePTGVNPGFGSDR
1Arsenal77342455822656
2Liverpool74342284753441
3Man. City73322273763244
4Aston Villa66342068715021
5Tottenham60321868654916
6Man. United53331651251501
7Newcastle503315513695415
8West Ham4834139125463-9
9Chelsea47321381161574
10Bournemouth4534129134960-11
11Brighton443211111052502
12Wolves4334127154654-8
13Fulham4234126165054-4
14Crystal Palace3934109154456-12
15Brentford353498175259-7
16Everton3334118153648-12
17Nottingham Forest263479184260-18
18Luton Town253467214775-28
19Burnley233458213769-32
20Sheffield United163437243392-59


Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
You May Also Like