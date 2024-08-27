In evidenza
Premier League – Risultati 2^ giornata

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 15: Raindrops are seen on a Premier League logo prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
13:30Brighton 21 Manchester United
16:00Crystal Palace 02 West Ham
16:00Fulham 21 Leicester
16:00Manchester City 41 Ipswich Town
16:00Southampton 01 Nottingham Forest
16:00Tottenham 40 Everton
18:30Aston Villa 02 Arsenal
Dom. 25 agosto
15:00Bournemouth 11 Newcastle
15:00Wolverhampton 26 Chelsea
17:30Liverpool 20 Brentford

Classifica

1Manchester CityManchester City622005
2Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton622004
3ArsenalArsenal622004
4LiverpoolLiverpool622004
5Tottenham HotspurTottenham421104
6Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United421101
7Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest421101
8ChelseaChelsea321012
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham United321011
10FulhamFulham321010
11Manchester UnitedManchester United321010
12Aston VillaAston Villa32101-1
13BrentfordBrentford32101-1
14BournemouthBournemouth220200
15Leicester CityLeicester City12011-1
16SouthamptonSouthampton02002-2
17Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace02002-3
18Ipswich TownIpswich Town02002-5
19Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton02002-6
20EvertonEverton02002-7

