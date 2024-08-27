Premier League – Risultati 2^ giornata

|13:30
|Brighton 2
|1 Manchester United
|16:00
|Crystal Palace 0
|2 West Ham
|16:00
|Fulham 2
|1 Leicester
|16:00
|Manchester City 4
|1 Ipswich Town
|16:00
|Southampton 0
|1 Nottingham Forest
|16:00
|Tottenham 4
|0 Everton
|18:30
|Aston Villa 0
|2 Arsenal
|Dom. 25 agosto
|15:00
|Bournemouth 1
|1 Newcastle
|15:00
|Wolverhampton 2
|6 Chelsea
|17:30
|Liverpool 2
|0 Brentford
Classifica
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Brighton
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Arsenal
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|Newcastle United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Chelsea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|West Ham United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|Fulham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|11
|Manchester United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|13
|Brentford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|14
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|Leicester City
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|16
|Southampton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|17
|Crystal Palace
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|18
|Ipswich Town
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|19
|Wolverhampton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|20
|Everton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-7