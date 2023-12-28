In evidenza
Premier League – risultati 19^ giornata

La situzione in Premier League

Giornata Nº 19

26/12/2023        Newcastle           Nottingham       1             3

26/12/2023        Bournemouth   Fulham                3             0

26/12/2023        Sheffield United   Luton                2             3

26/12/2023        Burnley                Liverpool             0             2

26/12/2023        Manchester U. Aston Villa          3             2

27/12/2023        Brentford            Wolves                1             4

27/12/2023        Chelsea                Crystal Palace    2             1

27/12/2023        Everton                Manchester C. 1              3

28/12/2023        Brighton              Tottenham                        

28/12/2023        Arsenal                 West Ham         

Classifica

Squadra              

 Liverpool           42          

 Arsenal               40          

 Aston Villa         39          

 Manchester C   37         

 Tottenham        36          

 Manchester U. 31          

 West Ham         30          

 Newcastle         29          

 Brighton             27          

 Everton               26          

 Chelsea              25                        

 Wolves               25         

 Bournemouth 25          

 Fulham               21         

 Brentford           19          

 Crystal Palace   18          

 Nottingham      17         

 Luton                 15        

 Burnley               11          

 Sheffield U.       9         

