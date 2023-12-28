Premier League – risultati 19^ giornata

La situzione in Premier League
Giornata Nº 19
26/12/2023 Newcastle Nottingham 1 3
26/12/2023 Bournemouth Fulham 3 0
26/12/2023 Sheffield United Luton 2 3
26/12/2023 Burnley Liverpool 0 2
26/12/2023 Manchester U. Aston Villa 3 2
27/12/2023 Brentford Wolves 1 4
27/12/2023 Chelsea Crystal Palace 2 1
27/12/2023 Everton Manchester C. 1 3
28/12/2023 Brighton Tottenham
28/12/2023 Arsenal West Ham
Classifica
Squadra
Liverpool 42
Arsenal 40
Aston Villa 39
Manchester C 37
Tottenham 36
Manchester U. 31
West Ham 30
Newcastle 29
Brighton 27
Everton 26
Chelsea 25
Wolves 25
Bournemouth 25
Fulham 21
Brentford 19
Crystal Palace 18
Nottingham 17
Luton 15
Burnley 11
Sheffield U. 9