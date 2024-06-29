In evidenza
F1 sprint race Gp d’Austria , ruggito di Verstappen, seguone le due McLaren

Max Verstappen mette il suo sigiillo nella sprint race del GP Austria di Formula 1: Decimo successo su quindindi Sprin race disputate dal campione del modo 0ranje.

Max trionfa sempre. Verstappen vince sul circuito della Red Bull davanti a Piastri e Norris. Russell quarto, poi Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc e Perez, ultimo a conquistare punti.

Ecco l’ordine d’arrivo

 Austria F1 2024 - ORDINE D'ARRIVO DELLA GARA SPRINT (24 Giri)
Pos     Nr      Pilota 	        Team 	        Tempo/Gap      Giri
1	1	Max Verstappen	 RED BULL 	26:41.389	8
2	81	Oscar Piastri	 MCLAREN 	+4.616s 	7
3	4	Lando Norris	 MCLAREN 	+5.348s 	6
4	63	George Russell	 MERCEDES	+8.354s 	5
5	55	Carlos Sainz	 FERRARI	+9.989s         4
6	44	Lewis Hamilton	 MERCEDES	+11.207s	3
7	16	Charles Leclerc	 FERRARI	+13.424s	2
8	11	Sergio Perez	 RED BULL 	+17.409s	1
9	20	Kevin Magnussen	 HAAS FERRARI	+24.067s	0
10	18	Lance Stroll	 ASTON MARTIN 	+30.175s	0
11	31	Esteban Ocon	 ALPINE RENAULT	+30.839s	0
12	10	Pierre Gasly	 ALPINE RENAULT	+31.308s	0
13	22	Yuki Tsunoda	 RB HONDA RBPT	+35.452s	0
14	27	Nico Hulkenberg	 HAAS FERRARI	+38.423s	0
15	3	Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT	+39.397s	0
16	14	Fernando Alonso	 ASTON MARTIN 	+43.155s	0
17	2	Logan Sargeant	 WILLIAMS 	+44.076s	0
18	23	Alexander Albon	 WILLIAMS 	+44.673s	0
19	77	Valtteri Bottas	 KICK SAUBER 	+46.511s	0
20	24	Zhou Guanyu	 KICK SAUBER 	+53.143s	0

Classifica piloti F1 2024 aggiornata – GP Austria

  • Max VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull) – 227 punti
  • Lando NORRIS (McLaren) – 156 punti
  • Charles LECLERC (Ferrari) – 150 punti
  • Carlos SAINZ (Ferrari) – 120 punti
  • Sergio PEREZ (Red Bull) – 112 punti
  • Oscar PIASTRI (McLaren) – 94 punti
  • George RUSSELL (Mercedes) – 86  punti
  • Lewis HAMILTON (Mercedes) – 73 punti
  • Fernando ALONSO (Aston Martin) – 41 punti
  • Yuki TSUNODA (RB) – 19 punti
  • Lance STROLL (Aston Martin) – 17 punti
  • Daniel RICCIARDO (RB) – 9 punti
  • Oliver BEARMAN (Ferrari) – 6 punti
  • Nico HULKENBERG (Haas) – 6 punti
  • Pierre GASLY (Alpine) – 5 punti
  • Esteban OCON (Alpine) – 3 punti
  • Alexander ALBON (Williams) – 2 punti
  • Kevin MAGNUSSEN (Haas) – 1 punto
  • Guanyu ZHOU (Stake) – 0 punti
  • Valtteri BOTTAS (Stake) – 0 punti
  • Logan SARGEANT (Williams) – 0 punti

Classifica costruttori F1 2024 aggiornata – GP Austria

  • Red Bull 330 punti
  • Ferrari 270 punti
  • McLaren 237 punti
  • Mercedes 151 punti
  • Aston Martin 58 punti
  • RB 28 punti
  • Alpine 8 punti
  • Haas 7 punti
  • Williams 2 punti
  • Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 punti

