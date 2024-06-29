F1 sprint race Gp d’Austria , ruggito di Verstappen, seguone le due McLaren

Max Verstappen mette il suo sigiillo nella sprint race del GP Austria di Formula 1: Decimo successo su quindindi Sprin race disputate dal campione del modo 0ranje.
Max trionfa sempre. Verstappen vince sul circuito della Red Bull davanti a Piastri e Norris. Russell quarto, poi Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc e Perez, ultimo a conquistare punti.
Ecco l’ordine d’arrivo
Austria F1 2024 - ORDINE D'ARRIVO DELLA GARA SPRINT (24 Giri)
Pos Nr Pilota Team Tempo/Gap Giri
1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL 26:41.389 8
2 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN +4.616s 7
3 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN +5.348s 6
4 63 George Russell MERCEDES +8.354s 5
5 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI +9.989s 4
6 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES +11.207s 3
7 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI +13.424s 2
8 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL +17.409s 1
9 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI +24.067s 0
10 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN +30.175s 0
11 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT +30.839s 0
12 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT +31.308s 0
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT +35.452s 0
14 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI +38.423s 0
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT +39.397s 0
16 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN +43.155s 0
17 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS +44.076s 0
18 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS +44.673s 0
19 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER +46.511s 0
20 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER +53.143s 0
Classifica piloti F1 2024 aggiornata – GP Austria
- Max VERSTAPPEN (Red Bull) – 227 punti
- Lando NORRIS (McLaren) – 156 punti
- Charles LECLERC (Ferrari) – 150 punti
- Carlos SAINZ (Ferrari) – 120 punti
- Sergio PEREZ (Red Bull) – 112 punti
- Oscar PIASTRI (McLaren) – 94 punti
- George RUSSELL (Mercedes) – 86 punti
- Lewis HAMILTON (Mercedes) – 73 punti
- Fernando ALONSO (Aston Martin) – 41 punti
- Yuki TSUNODA (RB) – 19 punti
- Lance STROLL (Aston Martin) – 17 punti
- Daniel RICCIARDO (RB) – 9 punti
- Oliver BEARMAN (Ferrari) – 6 punti
- Nico HULKENBERG (Haas) – 6 punti
- Pierre GASLY (Alpine) – 5 punti
- Esteban OCON (Alpine) – 3 punti
- Alexander ALBON (Williams) – 2 punti
- Kevin MAGNUSSEN (Haas) – 1 punto
- Guanyu ZHOU (Stake) – 0 punti
- Valtteri BOTTAS (Stake) – 0 punti
- Logan SARGEANT (Williams) – 0 punti
Classifica costruttori F1 2024 aggiornata – GP Austria
- Red Bull 330 punti
- Ferrari 270 punti
- McLaren 237 punti
- Mercedes 151 punti
- Aston Martin 58 punti
- RB 28 punti
- Alpine 8 punti
- Haas 7 punti
- Williams 2 punti
- Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 punti